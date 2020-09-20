Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31,755 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM opened at $225.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.41 and a 200-day moving average of $201.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

