PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 223.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,661,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,014,000 after purchasing an additional 52,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAGS opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.45.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

