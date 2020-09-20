Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,374 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 58.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 168,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,546,000 after acquiring an additional 38,591 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.93.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $316.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.97 and its 200-day moving average is $244.86. EPAM Systems Inc has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $338.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $632.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.71 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $1,064,667.50. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

