Glenmede Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Natera were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 10.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 39,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,774,471.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,052.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $106,584.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,289.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,265 shares of company stock valued at $14,864,124 over the last quarter. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $60.52 on Friday. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $66.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.10.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

