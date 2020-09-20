Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $278,000 Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth $62,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $156,885.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. TheStreet raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.84.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $225.22 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day moving average is $201.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

