Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases New Position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Phreesia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 90,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phreesia by 25.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Phreesia by 76.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Phreesia by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Phreesia by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.73.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 6,779 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $189,744.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Daniel Nathan sold 8,804 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $264,384.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,932 over the last 90 days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PHR opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.99. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($10.42) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.