Glenmede Trust Co. NA Invests $294,000 in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,570 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADX opened at $15.99 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

