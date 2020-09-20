Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.22 Million Position in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.06% of Masonite International worth $20,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,213,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,045,000 after purchasing an additional 142,387 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 612,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 36,580 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 577,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 168,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 39,512 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Northcoast Research cut Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

NYSE DOOR opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.78. Masonite International Corp has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day moving average is $70.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International Corp will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.