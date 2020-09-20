Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.22 Million Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 160.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 49.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.75. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $580.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.