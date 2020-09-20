Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 8,147.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.41% of Scientific Games worth $20,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 139.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 61,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,929 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 25.3% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 171,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,755,000 after acquiring an additional 113,568 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $32.96 on Friday. Scientific Games Corp has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.99 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Scientific Games Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.