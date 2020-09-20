Bank of America Corp DE Sells 215,899 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.55% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF worth $19,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proequities Inc. raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 138.1% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the first quarter worth about $80,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the period.

HEZU opened at $28.53 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF has a 12 month low of $19.36 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.77.

