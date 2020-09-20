Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 388.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 38,006 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 147,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 365,786 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after buying an additional 193,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Fioravanti acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

