Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 9,420 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.68% of Proto Labs worth $20,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Proto Labs by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 505.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth about $4,380,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 20.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 16.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $138.28 on Friday. Proto Labs Inc has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.60. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $106.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,020,123. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

