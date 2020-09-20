Bank of America Corp DE Buys 80,436 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.27% of Fastly worth $20,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 285.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fastly by 918.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 289,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 215.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Fastly in the second quarter valued at $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sunil Dhaliwal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $2,853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 696,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,243,997.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 92,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $7,300,639.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 571,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,211,798.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,642,554 shares of company stock valued at $136,140,838. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $83.77 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BofA Securities lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

