Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 16,695 Shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.1% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 3.2% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 5.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AGR opened at $49.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Avangrid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.43.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

