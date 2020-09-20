Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Short Interest Update

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 33.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 29.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cyberark Software in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 344.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after buying an additional 35,839 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after buying an additional 88,750 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Cyberark Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 112.30, a PEG ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.97 and its 200-day moving average is $100.37.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

