Bank of America Corp DE Has $20.41 Million Stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,555 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.24% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO worth $20,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 190.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 87.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

MBT opened at $9.01 on Friday. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02.

MBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BCS cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

