Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958,785 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 82,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $20,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 499,050.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Umpqua in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.29.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $327.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on UMPQ. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Umpqua presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.