Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,182 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $103.40 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

