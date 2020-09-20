Sei Investments Co. Sells 27,809 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,809 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $5,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,768,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,129,000 after buying an additional 207,584 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,127,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 673,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,630,000 after acquiring an additional 178,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,233,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,036,000 after acquiring an additional 120,583 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on HMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 11,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $446,091.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $153,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,592 shares of company stock valued at $754,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.23. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.50 million. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

