Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Premier were worth $6,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 177.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,076,477 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Premier by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after acquiring an additional 827,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Premier by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after purchasing an additional 647,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 252,557 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Premier by 227.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 245,399 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Premier Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.74.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.60 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. Premier’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.77.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Company insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

