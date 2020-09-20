Sei Investments Co. Invests $5.78 Million in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 92,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,776,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.11.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,562 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

