British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,360 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the second quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 42,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 127.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. British American Tobacco PLC has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

