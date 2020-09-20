Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1,742.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $2,013,271.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,333,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,017 in the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLH opened at $55.94 on Friday. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.18.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLH. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

