Sei Investments Co. Sells 3,640 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 152.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 391.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.12.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 32,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $2,751,478.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $911,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,571 shares of company stock valued at $20,471,174. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.51. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $86.80.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

