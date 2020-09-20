Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,690 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,072 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Concho Resources worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 22.5% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,167,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $478,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,944 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 14.1% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 50,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CXO stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.86.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

CXO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Concho Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

