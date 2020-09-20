Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,283 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GLPI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of GLPI opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.31. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.81.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company had revenue of $261.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 69.77%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.