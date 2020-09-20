Sei Investments Co. Acquires 19,033 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,180 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 918 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LVS. UBS Group increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Roth Capital cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.06.

LVS stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average of $47.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

