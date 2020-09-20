Sei Investments Co. Has $5.59 Million Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 38.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,470,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,337,000 after purchasing an additional 957,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,901,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,793,000 after buying an additional 331,792 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 784,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after buying an additional 318,258 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,777,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,800,000 after buying an additional 228,015 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $13,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BofA Securities upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.92.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $113.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Packaging Corp Of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 41.31%.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

