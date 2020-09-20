Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 5,218 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,218 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Port Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 73,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,167 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 1,127.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $68,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $66.56 on Friday. Entegris Inc has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.48.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

