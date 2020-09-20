SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of SINA worth $5,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SINA by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SINA opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.69. SINA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SINA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

