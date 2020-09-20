Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $5,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,412,000 after buying an additional 293,420 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,177,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,458,000 after buying an additional 279,939 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,022,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after buying an additional 175,322 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth $9,032,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.69. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

