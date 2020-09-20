Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,195 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amedisys by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in Amedisys by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 4,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $152,572.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,755.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,657 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amedisys from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays assumed coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

AMED stock opened at $233.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amedisys Inc has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $248.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $485.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.38 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

