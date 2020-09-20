ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,174 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,741,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,261,000 after purchasing an additional 437,190 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,586,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 228,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.10.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.84 and its 200-day moving average is $69.20. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.57 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

