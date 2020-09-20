Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New owned about 0.16% of On Deck Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONDK. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in On Deck Capital by 76.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in On Deck Capital by 1,244.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of On Deck Capital by 70.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 48,110 shares during the period. 55.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.97.

Shares of NYSE ONDK opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.69. On Deck Capital Inc has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 14.09 and a quick ratio of 14.09.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.57 million. On Deck Capital had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

