Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,875 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Telenav by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telenav by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Telenav by 85.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 155,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 71,436 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Telenav by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Telenav by 70.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 31,050 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 20,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $1,629,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TNAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded Telenav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Telenav in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Telenav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

TNAV stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.18. Telenav Inc has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Telenav had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $35.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenav Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

