Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $95,000 Investment in Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,093 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,733,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 147,672 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quotient Technology by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE QUOT opened at $7.29 on Friday. Quotient Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $659.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. Research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

QUOT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.11.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Connie L. Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $87,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,142.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $80,987.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,355 shares of company stock valued at $180,054 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

