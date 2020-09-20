Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 12,126 ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ManpowerGroup Inc. Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
ManpowerGroup Inc. Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in On Deck Capital Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in On Deck Capital Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Holdings in Telenav Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Holdings in Telenav Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $95,000 Investment in Quotient Technology Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $95,000 Investment in Quotient Technology Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 12,126 ADTRAN, Inc.
Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 12,126 ADTRAN, Inc.
Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd
Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report