Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 12,126 ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,841 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ADTRAN by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTN stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $128.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.55 million. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,600.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised ADTRAN from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.