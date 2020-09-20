Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAF. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the second quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 13,820.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EAF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.90. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 39.44%. GrafTech International’s quarterly revenue was down 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.55%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

