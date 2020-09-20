Cigna Investments Inc. New Takes Position in TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 36,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,377,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after purchasing an additional 142,083 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 51.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 62,441 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $78,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.43 on Friday. TechnipFMC PLC has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.05.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 42.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC PLC will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $9.30 to $9.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

