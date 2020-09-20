10,180 Shares in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 113,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,907,000 after acquiring an additional 188,263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 37,535.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 137,756 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $9.97 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.78 and a beta of 0.68.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.