5,450 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,304,462 shares of company stock valued at $413,253,267 over the last 90 days.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

