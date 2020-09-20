5,450 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In other news, SVP Bora Chung sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $1,448,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $2,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,304,462 shares of company stock valued at $413,253,267 over the last 90 days.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ManpowerGroup Inc. Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
ManpowerGroup Inc. Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio
Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in On Deck Capital Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases New Position in On Deck Capital Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Holdings in Telenav Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys New Holdings in Telenav Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $95,000 Investment in Quotient Technology Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New $95,000 Investment in Quotient Technology Inc
Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 12,126 ADTRAN, Inc.
Cigna Investments Inc. New Acquires Shares of 12,126 ADTRAN, Inc.
Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd
Cigna Investments Inc. New Makes New Investment in GrafTech International Ltd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report