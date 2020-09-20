Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 366,085 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,986,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 117,293 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $415,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.36. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.48.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

