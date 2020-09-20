Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,020,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 31,660,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. SVB Leerink lowered Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.44.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 62,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $3,714,890.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $6,497,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,102 shares of company stock worth $55,673,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

