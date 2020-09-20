Short Interest in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Declines By 11.5%

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 928,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after buying an additional 37,799 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 60.3% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 218,386 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 51,697 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

MRCC opened at $6.96 on Friday. Monroe Capital has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

