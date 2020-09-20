Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Snap-on by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $147.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.53. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.