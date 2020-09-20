Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,374 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $193,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. FIX reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, Chairman Franklin Myers purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, with a total value of $174,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 274,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,706,171.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,040,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,559. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $55.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $743.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.90 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.00%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.