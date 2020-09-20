Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,097,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,674,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $338,910.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,977.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $837,957.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,848.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,585,622 shares of company stock worth $197,675,370. Company insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $95.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $98.00.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $768.35 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

