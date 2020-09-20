Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 35.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,164,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,783 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,121,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,153 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,974,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,719,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 312,452 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 17,550 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $477,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $265,104.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,549 shares in the company, valued at $265,104.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,793 shares of company stock worth $2,793,321 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $28.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.02 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

