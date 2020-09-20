Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total value of $896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,946.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,812 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark began coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.21.

Shares of IONS opened at $51.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 1.52. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

